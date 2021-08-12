I have a brokerage account with Ameritrade (now owned by Schwab) that I’ve held for almost 25 years with almost all my savings there. Recently I left the US and have decided to settle in Spain. Can I continue holding my brokerage account? While the Ameritrade website says their accounts are only for people residing in the US, I’ve got some shaky messages from Ameritrade employees that as long as I have a US mailing address, I am good. Schwab, on the other hand, does offer international accounts for US citizens residing abroad (though they seem terribly slow to respond to inquiries). What is the truth?
My first thought is that any written policies are going to supersede anything an agent tells you. Why don't you contact the Schwab Support line and ask about transferring your Ameritrade account into a Schwab international one? – jwh20 49 mins ago
As long as you have a US mailing address, Ameritrade doesn't know that you're in Spain. I'm sure there will be tax complications, though, since they'll naturally presume that you actually live there. – RonJohn 44 mins ago