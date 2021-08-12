I have a brokerage account with Ameritrade (now owned by Schwab) that I’ve held for almost 25 years with almost all my savings there. Recently I left the US and have decided to settle in Spain. Can I continue holding my brokerage account? While the Ameritrade website says their accounts are only for people residing in the US, I’ve got some shaky messages from Ameritrade employees that as long as I have a US mailing address, I am good. Schwab, on the other hand, does offer international accounts for US citizens residing abroad (though they seem terribly slow to respond to inquiries). What is the truth?