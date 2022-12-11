Do I qualify for California Safe Harbor exemption?

I'm technically domiciled in California (I have a CA driver's license and a mailing address for banks, etc), but haven't been physically present in the state "for at least 546 consecutive days" (excepting a few short trips, amounting to less than 45 days per taxable year).

I've been employed the entire time, but the contract didn't specify that I had to move abroad (that was my own choice). So technically, I was not abroad because of "an employment-related contract" (I was just digital nomading), but I was in fact employed the whole time.

I guess I'm just confused about the wording of The safe harbor provides that an individual domiciled in California who is outside California *under* an employment-related contract... . Does that mean my employment contract must specify that I have to be abroad? Or does it just mean I just need to be employed during that time?

(I do not have an official out-of-US residence fwiw)