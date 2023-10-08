Does anyone have a detailed source for what qualifies as a moving expense for California state tax purposes?

I moved to California from outside the US and when I arrived I stayed in temporary lodging (similar to airbnb) for 2 months before moving into a permanent residence. My company reimbursed me for this moving expense but the reimbursement was paid as regular taxable income and I would like to find out if I can get the tax I paid back with my CA tax return.

I cannot tell from the CA Form 3913 instructions whether temporary accomodation at the destination is a qualifying expense.

These two excerpts seem relevant (emphasis mine)

Travel. You can deduct the expenses of traveling (including lodging within certain limitations, but not meals) from your old home to your new home, including car expenses and air fare.

and