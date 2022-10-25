Born 1959 in Ireland, immergrated to US In 1981. Purchased a property in Co Meath 2002 for K100. Property consisting of three acres with old uninhabited house structure with many stone outbuildings. Got planning to convert house structure. In 2006 I spent K50 working on rehabing the property. After 6 weeks I came back to the US and never got back to finish the project. Selling the property now.

I and wondering if I can use all the proceeds of the sale to purchase another property in ireland without paying a capital gain in Ireland. In the US this is called a 1031 exchange..