2

Born 1959 in Ireland, immergrated to US In 1981. Purchased a property in Co Meath 2002 for K100. Property consisting of three acres with old uninhabited house structure with many stone outbuildings. Got planning to convert house structure. In 2006 I spent K50 working on rehabing the property. After 6 weeks I came back to the US and never got back to finish the project. Selling the property now.
I and wondering if I can use all the proceeds of the sale to purchase another property in ireland without paying a capital gain in Ireland. In the US this is called a 1031 exchange..

Improve this question
New contributor
christopher page is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Are you a US citizen or tax resident? You may owe US taxes on the capital gain.
    – Brian Borchers
    7 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

christopher page is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy