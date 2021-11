Hello my name is Alice and I am 18. I am thinking about depositing some of my money ($500-$800 AUD) into Etoro and buy some shares, just for building good money habits. But I am unfamiliar with the tax implications that I have to face (if I were to close my position).

What should I know in terms of taxation before I deposit my money? Do I have to pay tax on every time I made a capital gain? Can anyone suggests some good resource and answer the questions? Many thanks.