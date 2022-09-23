On Friday Sept 16, someone in the building gave us mailing from the IRS. They were holding it for us and claim that they have been holding it for about 2-3 weeks. The paperwork informs us that the IRS is claiming that the income that I reported in 2019 is now considered unearned unless I prove otherwise by August 29, 2022.

When I got the paperwork I repeatedly called/faxed the person who is handling this case over 3-4 business days and left multiple vm's furnishing my S.S. # and 2 phone #'s and an email how to contact me and that I have pay stubs from an employer that shows that it is earned income but I have not heard back from them despite that the vm says that they'll return my call within 1 business day.

The paperwork states that if I do not reply by that date, "we'll send you a statutory notice of deficiency that gives you 90 days to petition the United States Tax Court."

I live and work outside of the U.S., I have always filed my 1040. I am not sure what made them think that in 2019 anything changed. They had no issue with the 2018 1040 with the same employer, same salary. I wish to get this resolved as I do not want this happening again for 2020 and onward. It's the same employer, same pay stubs.

Can anyone advise me what to do to resolve this?

Here are two pages, of the documentation packet, maybe someone would have more ideas how to resolve this now.

(The other pages are a form 12203 to request for appeals review and form 872 consent to extend the time to assess tax and form 4549 report of income tax examination changes where they changed my income to unearned and do my whole 1040 calculations over based on that change. They sent everything 2x, one to me and one to my wife as we report jointly.