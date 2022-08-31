I am handling the estate of my late step-father. In November 2021 he was in the hospital and had lab work done. The lab company sent the claim to the wrong insurance. My mother & insurance company called the lab with correct info. Lab has continued to submit to wrong insurance even though they've been given the correct information numerous times. Last month they finally submitted to the right insurance and it was denied for not being filed in a timely manner. EOB says we don't owe but are being billed by the lab. What steps should I take to resolve this?
2talk to an attorney– littleadv20 hours ago
Is the lab in-network or out-of-network?– mhoran_psprep19 hours ago
I agree with @littleadv that an attorney could help here, but my gut feeling is you don't even need to do that unless the lab sues the estate. From your description it seems you did what you could, and the lab clearly messed up and it's up to them to beg the insurance company to pay despite their mistake. They shouldn't even be asking you. Maybe you need to politely remind them of this fact and perhaps they'll stop bugging you about it. If you have an estate attorney, surely they can provide guidance.– TTT1 hour ago
This sounds like a better question for law.stackexchange.com– JohnFx ♦1 hour ago