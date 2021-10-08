I bought my domain Wadeswebworks.com I was in web dev school and we had a project to create a FB ad. So I did even though I thought FB was a waste of time. Back then you could not delete the Ad so I locked it or turned it off. Somehow one day about 5 years later PayPal contacted me and said FB was draining my account?? WHAT?? So I went into my old never used FB account and found the ad had somehow turned on about 5 days ago?? I turned it off and I put a hold on FB charges to Pay Pal, Pay Pal somehow sucked the money back to my account. Now 10 years after the add was created, I would like to run FB ads for my business but they tell me I can not because I owe them $222.00 for an Ad I never ran. I have even went in and deleted it. But the poor FB computer keeps dinging me for being a FB bastard, unfortunately I have never found a way to contact anyone and I am not paying for an add I did not run. Totally not my fault, lucky I only had about $300 in my Pay pal account so I found out very fast. Anyone know how to contact them or have any advice what to do?