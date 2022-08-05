0

In Canada, we have access to a series of rebalanced asset allocation funds which target classes of investors with different risk profiles. They are a diversified asset collections which mix combinations of equity and stock, but the increments are jumping in increments of 20%, which seems coarse.

Say our comfort level lies more with something in between these 20% tranches, e.g. 70% Equity and 30% Bonds. How can we achieve this, while keeping things simple?

It seems we can either:

  1. convince ourselves that we're just splitting hairs, and stick with either 20%, or 40%.
  2. mix two mixed assets products, say a 80/20 fund with a 60/40 in a part ratio of 1:1, since they carry roughly the same holdings, but just in different target percentages. That averages out to 70/30.
  3. go back to the primary constituents, and mix an all-equity fund with an all-fixed income, in a 7:3 part ratio, to obtain 70/30

Option 1 is simplest, but uncomfortable. Option 2 seems like it works out, mathematically, but might be defeating the point of these no-brainer asset allocation funds, and option 3 seems like it might save some management fees, but might not be as diversified. Is there a clear winner? What are the questions we should be asking?

Asset Allocation      | Vanguard ETF | iShares ETF | BMO ETF
------------------------------------------------------------
100% stocks             VEQT           XEQT          ZEQT
80% stocks / 20% bonds  VGRO           XGRO          ZGRO
60% stocks / 40% bonds  VBAL           XBAL          ZBAL
40% stocks / 60% bonds  VCNS           XCNS          ZCON
20% stocks / 80% bonds  VCIP           XINC          N/A
Annual fee (MER)        0.24%          0.20%         0.20%

100% bonds              VAB            XBB/XQB       ZAG
Annual fee (MER)        0.09%          0.10%/0.13%   0.09%

[^^ source: Couch-Potato Model Portfolios]

Note: the couch potato website suggests doing option (3), but doesn't say explicitly in what way it is superior to (2) or (1)

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.