In Canada, we have access to a series of rebalanced asset allocation funds which target classes of investors with different risk profiles. They are a diversified asset collections which mix combinations of equity and stock, but the increments are jumping in increments of 20%, which seems coarse.

Say our comfort level lies more with something in between these 20% tranches, e.g. 70% Equity and 30% Bonds. How can we achieve this, while keeping things simple?

It seems we can either:

convince ourselves that we're just splitting hairs, and stick with either 20%, or 40%. mix two mixed assets products, say a 80/20 fund with a 60/40 in a part ratio of 1:1, since they carry roughly the same holdings, but just in different target percentages. That averages out to 70/30. go back to the primary constituents, and mix an all-equity fund with an all-fixed income, in a 7:3 part ratio, to obtain 70/30

Option 1 is simplest, but uncomfortable. Option 2 seems like it works out, mathematically, but might be defeating the point of these no-brainer asset allocation funds, and option 3 seems like it might save some management fees, but might not be as diversified. Is there a clear winner? What are the questions we should be asking?

Asset Allocation | Vanguard ETF | iShares ETF | BMO ETF ------------------------------------------------------------ 100% stocks VEQT XEQT ZEQT 80% stocks / 20% bonds VGRO XGRO ZGRO 60% stocks / 40% bonds VBAL XBAL ZBAL 40% stocks / 60% bonds VCNS XCNS ZCON 20% stocks / 80% bonds VCIP XINC N/A Annual fee (MER) 0.24% 0.20% 0.20% 100% bonds VAB XBB/XQB ZAG Annual fee (MER) 0.09% 0.10%/0.13% 0.09%

[^^ source: Couch-Potato Model Portfolios]

Note: the couch potato website suggests doing option (3), but doesn't say explicitly in what way it is superior to (2) or (1)