From Pub 550, page 56 (or so), "Wash Sales" is defined as:
"A wash sale occurs when you sell or trade stock or securities at a loss and within 30 days before or after the sale you:
- ...
- Acquire substantially identical stock or securities in a fully taxable trade,
- ...
- ...
... If your loss was disallowed because of the wash sale rules, add the disallowed loss to the cost of the new stock or securities ..."
Now consider this example: I bought one share of X at $100, then one day later I sold one share of X at $99, with both trades in my IRA account. Then after another day, I bought one share of X at $98 in my taxable account.
The IRS code seems to imply that 1) I sold a stock at a loss in my IRA account; 2) I triggered a "wash sale" because "I acquired an identical security in a fully taxable trade". And thus, the loss in my IRA account is added to my cost basis in my taxable account.
This sounds too good to be true. Am I mis-reading the IRS code?
Update: If I am mis-reading the IRS code, most likely it is due to this: "Loss" is not defined as the difference between purchase price and liquidation price, in a retirement account. And I actually never had a "loss" in the IRA account. But I would like to hear from someone who really knows the code.