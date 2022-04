If I close a put position at a loss in an after-tax account and buy 1 share of the underlying in an IRA within 30 days, how much of the loss is permanently disallowed according to IRS wash sale rules?

Would it be all of it? Or 1% of the loss?

Concrete example:

After-tax Account

March 2 Sold 1 XYZ Mar 19 2021 185.0 Put @ 6.25

March 4 Bought 1 XYZ Mar 19 2021 185.0 Put @ 15.8

Net loss: $955

IRA

March 2 Buy 1 share XYZ XYZ INC CLASS A @ 193.25