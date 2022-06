Please consider this simple spreadsheet, which tracks a $1,000 loan that I gave to a friend, along with the friend's payments against that initial loan.

type date amount ------------------------------ DEBIT April 1st -$1000 CREDIT May 15th +$200 CREDIT June 15th +$100 ------------------------------ My account balance: -$700

What is the formal accounting term to describe this? Is it a balance sheet? A ledger? Something else?

Thanks in advance for your help!