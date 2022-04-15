I noticed that the price history of AT&T stock (T) prior to April 11, 2022 is about 25% lower today than it was a week ago. That is to say that when I click on my favorite financial websites and view the price history, viewed on April 8, 2022 I see it trading around $23 that day. Viewed on April 15, 2022 I see April 8, 2022 trading around $18. I noticed because I purchased shares prior to that date, and I know how much I paid and when. The date of change (April 11, 2022) seems to coincide with the completion of a merger and I guess that it is somehow related, though it isn't obvious to me why or how this could change history.

Is it routine for historical data to be changed as a result of a merger? Excluding splits, are there any other events by which historical data may be altered? Who benefits by this alteration of historical data?