I am trying to understand a discrepancy among a few stock split data sources. One such example is HLT's split on 2017-01-04 (see https://ir.hilton.com/spin-off-information). On this date, HLT spun off into HLT, PK, and HGV. Investors received 0.2 PK and 0.1 HGV for each HLT. HLT then had a 1:3 reverse split to bring the trading price back up.

The NASDAQ's splits calendar shows a 1:3 ratio, however Yahoo Finance and splithistory.com both list a 1000:2052 ratio instead. Seems this latter split is accounting for the spinoff somehow. How do they arrive at 1000:2052... is that some officially published number? I am unable to figure out how they got that.