There are many TV shows where people present their ideas and investors are ready to invest if they like the Idea.

So, I was watching one of those TV shows when I saw that a person came with a unique bicycle invention and presented it to investors. He clearly mentioned that currently he has nothing, not any sale nor any customer. He just made this bicycle which seems to be a great invention and investors in that show really liked it and were ready to invest. So, he asked for around 40K dollars for 10% equity.

The thing that confused me was that the TV show showed a tag on screen where it was showing a company valuation of around 400K dollars.

How was that 400K dollars company valuation calculated if he had not sold any unit, did not have any customer? He just had this idea on hand. He even did not have any factory or any assets. He was just a boy with a unique idea; that's it.

Because, as far as I know, any company's valuation is depended on its sale, customers and assets, etc. Or am I wrong? Or is that based on some assumptions?

    80K for 10% of the company means 800K for 100% of the company. What value did you see that was "around 1 million"?
    – littleadv
    20 hours ago
  • @littleadv! Sorry my mistake, I have corrected it. Please check now
    – Airy
    20 hours ago
    @littleadv and actually you answered my question in a way. I got it.
    – Airy
    20 hours ago
    Along with littleadv's answer is that this can be more of an art than a science. Many companies such as Amazon, Facebook, etc... were losing money yet people were driving their stock to high prices and were later rewarded. Sometimes the potential for sales eclipses the math for valuation.
    – Pete B.
    14 hours ago
There are many ways to calculate valuation. Some are random numbers, some are based on business plans and market research, some are based on investors' perceptions of companies' finances and reports, and some are based on supply and demand.

In this case, we don't know how the person came up with their valuation, but they offered 10% of the company for $40K - it means that they value 100% at $400K.

  • Amusingly, people who do not understand this calculation have occasionally gone on the show (i.e. gotten into arguments with the investors of the form "You offered us X% for $Y, so you think your company is worth $Z, right?" "No, I don't.")
    – Kevin
    5 hours ago
  • Actually it usually means they value 100% at 360k. (Because the company sells new shares)
    – DonQuiKong
    3 hours ago
  • @DonQuiKong no, actually, the owner sells 10% of the equity they already own. How technically it is structured doesn't really matter, but the end result is that at first the owner had 100% of the company, and after the show they had 90% of the company + 40K.
    – littleadv
    3 hours ago
    The company has the 40k, leaving the investor with 10% of (company value old + 40k). He bought those 10% for 40k. Therefore company value old + 40k = 400k. It does matter how it's structured. If the money doesn't go to the company but to the owner, the value is 400k.
    – DonQuiKong
    3 hours ago
  • Yeah, that makes sense
    – littleadv
    3 hours ago
It's simply an estimate by the company founder. He predicts that if he can get this company going, investors will soon value it at at least $400K. Based on that assumption, he's offering the "shark" a 10% share of the company at $40K.

In order to form this estimate, he may have consulted with financial analysts and experts in the industry. He's created a business plan that describes how he expects to operate the company, and they've then estimated how successful this is likely to be.

