There are many TV shows where people present their ideas and investors are ready to invest if they like the Idea.

So, I was watching one of those TV shows when I saw that a person came with a unique bicycle invention and presented it to investors. He clearly mentioned that currently he has nothing, not any sale nor any customer. He just made this bicycle which seems to be a great invention and investors in that show really liked it and were ready to invest. So, he asked for around 40K dollars for 10% equity.

The thing that confused me was that the TV show showed a tag on screen where it was showing a company valuation of around 400K dollars.

How was that 400K dollars company valuation calculated if he had not sold any unit, did not have any customer? He just had this idea on hand. He even did not have any factory or any assets. He was just a boy with a unique idea; that's it.

Because, as far as I know, any company's valuation is depended on its sale, customers and assets, etc. Or am I wrong? Or is that based on some assumptions?