ADRs (the UK term is "CREST") of US stocks are traded on many European exchanges
If you hold such ADRs as a non-resident non-national would these be subject to US Estate Tax upon your death?
IRS Private Letter Ruling 200243031
As discussed above, ADSs represent ownership rights in underlying shares of a foreign corporation. ADRs are certificates evidencing ownership of the ADSs. Accordingly, the ADRs and ADSs do not constitute shares of stock issued by a domestic corporation and, therefore, are not property within the United States under § 2104(a).
Accordingly, we conclude that, if the ADRs are held by the Trust on the date of Settlor’s death, these assets will not be considered property situated in the United States for purposes of § 2103, and will not be included in Settlor’s gross estate, assuming the assets are not otherwise treated as situated in the United States under § 2104(b).