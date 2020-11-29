If an individual moves from California to another US state and had some RSUs granted before leaving California, then they'll owe some taxes to California (mirror):

Allocation Ratio = (total workdays in CA between grant and vest) ÷ (total workdays between grant and vest

CA Taxable Income = (Total RSU income from vest) x (Allocation Ratio)

They also may owe taxes on ESPP, ISOs and NSOs.

If the same individual had purchased some stocks via their brokerage account prior to leaving California (i.e., before they stopped being a California tax resident), then sold these stocks outside California, do they owe any tax to California?

Glossary: