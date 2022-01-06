I am presently completing my self-assessment for 2020/21 and due to my very simple financial situation I was expecting it to be easy. I was (and still am) a single person, employed by a single large employer under PAYE, and have no income sources other than my salary, and am claiming no deductions etc. I only need to do this thanks to earning over 100k.

However, when it comes to including taxable benefits and expenses, I am unclear as to what needs to be included. I understand that some benefits are taxable, whilst others are not (pension contributions, annual health checkups). In my case I have private medical scheme (which is taxable) and income protection and life assurance (it's not clear to me whether they are taxable or not).

I am looking at the SA100 form, specifically the section beginning:

Employment benefits and expenses The information to help you complete the next question can be found on your P11D or equivalent from your employer.

Secondly, I asked my employer's HR department how much I should include as a taxable benefit. They replied that the private medical scheme was taxed at source and hence I was not eligible for a P11D. I don't know if that means that my employer pays the tax on my behalf (can they do that?). I do see taxable benefits on my payslips coming out before the net pay figure.

Therefore I have no idea if I should be including the value of any of these benefits in the form or not? Given I am 'ineligible' for a P11D, does that mean these are not taxable benefits? It sounds like I should leave all these boxes as £0, but I am afraid of not including benefits if they are supposed to be counted.