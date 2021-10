Most companies that are traded in the US over-the-counter stock market do not have independent directors, but some do. Should the existence of independent directors in OTC companies be considered a good thing from the perspective of a retail investor?

For example, Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) has at least two independent directors, while Fannie Mae (FNMA) does not. Should the existence or non-existence of independent directors affect my OTC stock investment decisions in any way?