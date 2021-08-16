I'm trying to bring some organization to my personal finances. I'm looking at tools like GnuCash, but I'd like to really understand how they work, and after reading bits and pieces about double entry accounting I'm still confused on a few points.

Let's say I have a series of transactions that looks something like this:

Date Note Amount Debit Credit 1/1/2021 Opening balance 1000 Bank:Savings Equity:Opening balance 1/1/2021 Opening balance 1000 Bank:Checking Equity:Opening balance 1/2/2021 Lunch 10 Food:Eating out Cards:Visa 1/15/2021 Paycheck 2000 Bank:Checking Income:Paycheck 1/20/2021 Cash 100 Cash Bank:Checking

That gives me account balances that look like:

Account Type Balance Equity:Opening balance Capital 2000.00 Bank:Checking Asset 2900.00 Bank:Savings Asset 1000.00 Cash Asset 100.00 Income:Paycheck Revenue 2000.00 Food:Eating out Expense 10.00 Cards:Visa Liability 10.00

Assuming I've categorized things correctly there, I can plug those values into assets = liabilities + equity (or assets = liabilities + capital + revenues – expenses) and get:

(2900 + 1000 + 100) = (10 + 2000 + 2000 - 10)

Or:

4000 = 4000

So that all seems to work, but is it correct?