I own Total Produce PLC company shares, which owns Dole, and Dole is going public in USA. What happens with my shares?

Total Produce won't be in the London market anymore and it's going only in USA.

What happens with my shares?

Total Produce to combine with Dole Food Company

  • Total Produce plc (“Total Produce”), Europe’s leading fresh produce company, Dole Food Company, Inc. (“Dole”), and affiliates of Castle & Cooke, Inc. (the “C&C shareholders”), which own a 55% interest in Dole’s parent company (“Dole Holdings”) (together, the “Parties”), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding transaction agreement (the “Agreement”) to combine under a newly created, U.S. listed company (“Dole plc”) (the “Transaction”).

  • Under the terms of the Agreement, Total Produce shareholders will receive 82.5% of Dole plc shares and the C&C shareholders will receive 17.5% of Dole plc shares, in each case based on the fully diluted outstanding shares immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction.

See additional details here.

  • So that means my broker will automatically send me Dole stocks in exchange of Total Produce one's? If i own 100 stocks of TTPF, then i'll get 82.5 from Dole? or it's going to be its equivalent in cash? – Diego S 16 hours ago
  • Yes, you will receive Dole shares in exchange for your Total Produce shares. – Bob Baerker 14 hours ago
    @DiegoS you'd probably receive 82 shares of Dole, and 1/2 share of cash. – RonJohn 14 hours ago

