I would love it if you could explain it with an example.

Say you go to the store and buy 10 apples for $1 each. You then go to the store the next day and the price has risen to $2. How much would you expect to pay for 10 more apples?

Obviously you'd pay $2 each. What you paid for apples yesterday is irrelevant.

Now suppose you buy the 10 extra apples, and and want to sell 10 for $2 (we're ignoring bid/ask spreads in this example). So you sell 10 apples for $2 each. You have 10 apples that you spent a net $10 for (the $30 you spent less the $20 you got for selling the 10). It doesn't really matter (at this point) which 10 apples you sold, except possibly for tax purposes, which I don't think you're asking about.