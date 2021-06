My wife and I run an LLC in CA. I am a citizen and my wife is French with a permanent resident card. We are equal members of our LLC Partnership. I filed with TurboTax for our business and when asked if my wife was a US Citizen, I said no since she isn't. I then got a notice from the IRS saying we may be required to file other forms such as forms 8804, 8805, and 8813. I am trying to determine if I need to file those and if I filed with TurboTax correctly on that question. Thank you for any help!