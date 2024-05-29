My wife started receiving a small pension from France last year, and it's not clear if/how to report it on our IRS return. We are US residents and she is dual US and French citizen. We use TurboTax to file our tax return.

The pension has two components: a state pension (equivalent to US Social Security benefits) and an additional private pension.

Apparently, such pensions are covered by a treaty between US and France that dictates what and where is reported and taxed. For example, it appears that a French state pension is reported and taxed in France. I'm not sure about a private French pension.

I talked to a TurboTax expert who said in general foreign pensions are reported on a substitute form 1099R, but she could not comment on how this treaty affects that, if at all.

So my questions is how and in which country (maybe both) do we report these pensions.

Help will be appreciated.

Thank you