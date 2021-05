On financial websites such as Yahoo Finance, is the fundamental data generally comparable across companies? For example, is it reasonable to compare the net profit of PepsiCo, Inc. to the net profit of The Coca-Cola Company? If not, could you explain why the metrics are not comparable?

Would the answer change if PepsiCo and Coca-Cola were (hypothetically) incorporated/headquartered/listed in different countries (e.g. PepsiCo in country X, Coca-Cola in country Y)?