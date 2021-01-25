For the past 5 quarters the dividend has been 20 cents per quarter. So based on a price of $4.46, the yield would be 17.95% which is what Robinhood says (raspberry sound!).

However, the dividend has been cut and it will be 3 cents on the next ex-dividend date of Mar 6th. So that means that based on the new dividend of 3 cents, the yield is 2.69%. Based on that, Google Finance gets the chicken dinner.