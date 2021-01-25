Google Finance says the dividend yield of AMC is 2.68%, Yahoo Finance says it's "N/A", Marketwatch says it's "0.00%", and Robinhood says it's 17.95%. I'm very surprised to see that all these difference financial information sources disagree on this. I would have expected them to all report the same number. Is this kind of disagreement on the facts between different financial info sources normal? And how do I know what the true dividend yield is for AMC?
For the past 5 quarters the dividend has been 20 cents per quarter. So based on a price of $4.46, the yield would be 17.95% which is what Robinhood says (raspberry sound!).
However, the dividend has been cut and it will be 3 cents on the next ex-dividend date of Mar 6th. So that means that based on the new dividend of 3 cents, the yield is 2.69%. Based on that, Google Finance gets the chicken dinner.
N/Acertainly means "Not Available"; Yahoo hasn't updated the site yet. Marketwatch's
0.00%probably means the same thing. Robinhood looks... broken. – RonJohn 21 mins ago