Quick background: I have an EFTPS account where I've paid estimated taxes in the past for some side work in programming. I haven't used it in years. My wife recently started a free lance writing gig and has earned some 1099-misc income. I've tried to set up an EFTPS account for her but that system is maddening and it mailed me something saying something about her information doesn't match (it didn't tell me what).

Because we file taxes jointly, can I pay estimated taxes on behalf of her income through my EFTPS account?