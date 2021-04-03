Limitations on savings accounts are now at the discretion of the bank.

Before anyone freaks out on my answer, read this article about changes to Regulation D relaxing limitations on withdrawals from savings accounts:

https://www.forbes.com/advisor/banking/regulation-d-has-changed-what-this-means-to-savers/

That being said, many banks may give you a certain number of transactions for free and then charge you a fee for anything beyond that, but this is a case-by-case situation.

Depending (again) on your bank, you may or may NOT receive interest on your checking account, and many times (but not always!) banks will pay this interest on a checking account ONLY if you maintain an average daily balance above a certain amount.

Banks offer interest as incentive to leave your money with them, and checking accounts are the most volatile (meaning they have the most frequent changes to balances as people pay bills and receive paychecks), so the only way to pay interest on checking balances (from a practical standpoint) is to set a minimum balance limit at which such payments are made.