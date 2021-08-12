I understand the exact difference will vary from bank to bank. But in general, I understand that savings accounts have a higher interest than checking. So if it's that simple why not always use the savings account and put all the money into it? I'm guessing there's other restrictions like how often you can make withdraws/deposits from a savings account. Is a tax free savings account just a specific type of savings account? From what I read checks can only be made from checking account but I never pay by check.