The laws regarding debt collection vary by country, and even by local jurisdiction. In addition during the current health crisis there may be additional protections.

Now regarding your responsibility:

If you and your aunt are co-signers on a debt you are also responsible for the debt.

If you and your aunt are both on the credit card, you are both responsible for the debt.

If you are using your aunts car, and the car is collateral for a debt, then you could lose access to the car if it is repossessed, even if you aren't a cosigner.

she currently lives in the same residence with me

If the place you live is collateral for a loan she has, then you might not be able to live there anymore. If she is renting the place, and you are on that same lease you are also responsible for the lease payment. If you aren't on the lease, but she is, you could be evicted.

Now, the lenders are visiting our house and trying to find her and she currently lives in the same residence with me, additionally I have been failing to contact her for a while now .

What they can do to contact her, and what they can say to you is governed by the laws in your area. Even if they stay within the bounds of the law, they want your help to get rid of the debt. They want you to talk to her. They would also love it if you would pay money against the debt even if you don't have to.

Local law also covers what happens if your aunt passes away. In some places the relatives can also inherit the debts, on other places they don't.