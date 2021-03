I opened a metal account (in German they call it Metallkonto, I hope to translation is correct). In the Web interface of the bank I see almost no info (no price, no profit or loss in percent).

The only thing I see:

Your purchase GB01/CHF 51.924600

You own 172.00 GB01

So what does this little info mean? What is GB01 exactly? How does a metal account work? What do I need to check?