I recently had to wire funds for an investment from Canada to the US. I used my bank (Simplii Financial) to wire the funds to a Wells Fargo account.

I was asked to wire the funds to WFBIUS6S which is one of the Swift codes for Wells Fargo: https://www.wellsfargo.com/com/international/resources/routing-numbers/

My banks wire lookup function was based on ABA and not Swift so after I made the wire transfer, the confirmation page showed that the funds are being sent to PNBPUS3NNYC.

How does the above impact my wire? The account number at Wells was entered correctly. Should I be concerned the funds would be lost?