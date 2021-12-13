I've just had a payment sent to me via Wise, from US to UK, but after a week the funds hadn't arrived and I double checked the details.

I bank with Nationwide, but the sender has used their intermediary SWIFT which is actually HSBC.

Unfortunately, where this might have been salvageable using an IBAN, they have instead used my eight digit account number (Wise ask for either IBAN or account number), from which I would imagine it is impossible to tell which bank this should be with.

Nationwide have told me the sender should initiate a trace on the payment, but is there anything else we can do? Is there any hope for this payment reaching me or being returned to the sender?

Thanks!