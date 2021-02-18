Let's assume you contribute a certain deductible amount to your IRA on Jan/2, and invest it there. You really want the money in your IRA Roth at the end of the year, but you try to pick the best approach after the fact:

if during the year your investments go down, you convert the investment at some point in time, and produce taxable income only for that lower value'. You get a negative income (the difference between deductible contribution and the now lower converted amount), which helps you save some taxes.

if your investments go up, you 'change your mind' in December, and recharacterize your original contribution to Roth. The gains therefore - retroactively - happened tax-free inside the IRA Roth - great!

I don't see a reason why this would be illegal or not workable?