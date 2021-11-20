0

I have maxed out my Roth IRA contribution this year (2021) not knowing there was a limit due to my income. To put it simply, I only qualify for $5k and I put in $6K. The IRA has now grown to about $8k and therefore I am left with $1333 (excess contribution and its corresponding growth). What is the best option to fix this tax free ?

Should I recharacterize the $1333 to a traditional IRA, and reconvert back to a Roth right away ? Is this possible ? is it tax free ?

Leave it in the account, and suck up the 6% tax on the excess next year 2022 ? (if this is the best option, please explain how to count the excess from 2021 towards 2022)

Thank you. Please provide me with the best tax-free approach to fixing this before the deadline (December 2021 or April 2022 ?)

Even if you keep track of all your investment income etc, you might not know know till December 31, 2021 or later what your exact income is for 2021. For example, some bond mutual funds will be paying dividends on December 31, and these won't get recorded and be visible on the fund's website till after 2021 ends. Worse, you might get 2021 income from partnerships, trusts etc and you won't know how much this income is until February or March 2022 when you get the Schedule K's from these entities. In short, the $5K that you believe you will be entitled to contribute to your Roth IRA might turn out to be an even smaller amount than you are estimating right now. The easiest thing to do is to withdraw the entire $6K (plus gains on the amount) from your Roth IRA at this time. The Roth money is post-tax money and all that will be happening is that you have investment income of $1333 on which you would have to pay tax. In 2022, after all the dust has settled and you know for sure what your 2021 AGI is (and before Tax Day), you can make the correct amount of Roth contribution for 2021. Be sure to check the correct box when sending in the money because IRA contributions between January 1, 2022 and April 15, 2022 could be 2022 contributions or 2021 contributions; check the correct box!

  • Hi Dilip. What you're suggesting will result in a short-term capital gains tax on $2k. That is worse than the 6% on $333 (the gain on the $1k over-contribution), agree? Let's assume I am confident about the $5k part, what is the best option?
    – Georgy
    1 hour ago
  • Not only that but also the 10% early withdrawal penalty since I am not 59.5 yo and had the ROTH < 5 years! I am pretty sure there is a much better approach.
    – Georgy
    1 hour ago

