I'm a Maryland resident who contributed $2500 to each of my two daughters' Maryland College Savings Plans.

That should entitle me to a $5000 Maryland state tax deduction.

Now I'm trying to do my taxes using Turbo Tax Online (self-employed product)

I tried following the instructions here but those instructions seem incorrect.

Log into your return and click Take me to my return (I did this!)

Click on State and then Your State Returns at top of screen (I did this!)

If you have already entered your state, click Edit/Continue (I did this!)

Go through state portion until you see the screen that says Here’s the income that Maryland handles differently (It doesn't say "Here's the income that Maryland handles differently" anywhere!)

How should I enter the information about these two contributions and get my $5000 deduction??