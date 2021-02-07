I'm a Maryland resident who contributed $2500 to each of my two daughters' Maryland College Savings Plans.
That should entitle me to a $5000 Maryland state tax deduction.
Now I'm trying to do my taxes using Turbo Tax Online (self-employed product)
I tried following the instructions here but those instructions seem incorrect.
- Log into your return and click Take me to my return (I did this!)
- Click on State and then Your State Returns at top of screen (I did this!)
- If you have already entered your state, click Edit/Continue (I did this!)
- Go through state portion until you see the screen that says Here’s the income that Maryland handles differently (It doesn't say "Here's the income that Maryland handles differently" anywhere!)
How should I enter the information about these two contributions and get my $5000 deduction??