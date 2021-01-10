I currently just have a Visa credit card. A place I shop at doesn't accept them. I'm looking at getting a second credit card such as Mastercard. I am surprised by how many highly recommended cards there are with annual fees. Why would someone ever want a credit card with a fee when free options are available? Is it just because the benefits associated with it? To me it seems obvious, I want my credit to be a credit card, everything else is "nice to have".
(As an aside, to my understanding, some retailers get a better rate with other credit card vendors for not accepting their competitors e.g. Mastercard gives a discount on stores who don't process Visa. Is this true?)