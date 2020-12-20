The Dow Jones Industrial Average is derived from the sum of the stock prices of 30 large-cap companies, divided by the Dow Divisor which, at the moment is actually a multiplier.

It's mostly NYSE properties, with a handful of NASDAQ companies.

However, the 2,400 companies whose stock are traded on this exchange are mostly nowhere near the share price of the DJIA members. In addition, the DJIA is based on price and doesn't directly factor in the size of the company.

Given how disconnected the DJIA is from the well-being of the vast majority of the NYSE the fact that the success (or otherwise) of large-cap and small-cap companies aren't necessarily in lock step, why is so much focus put on the DJIA as an indicator of the US economy?