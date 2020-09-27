I know that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) started with 12 industrial companies in 1896, but that's not what I'm asking about here. I'm asking about its contemporary version. The S&P 500 and Russell 3000 do not always contain 500 and 3000 companies respectively. If there is a merger, acquisition, or delisting, they may contain less constituent companies. I'm wondering if this is also the case for the DJIA. Does the DJIA always have 30 constituent companies, or can it vary?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 7 times