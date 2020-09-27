I know that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) started with 12 industrial companies in 1896, but that's not what I'm asking about here. I'm asking about its contemporary version. The S&P 500 and Russell 3000 do not always contain 500 and 3000 companies respectively. If there is a merger, acquisition, or delisting, they may contain less constituent companies. I'm wondering if this is also the case for the DJIA. Does the DJIA always have 30 constituent companies, or can it vary?