I have a Chinese wife and we live in china.

She inherited a house and money and we are moving to the United States. We have started transferring large amounts into my personal account in America with no problem until recently.

We had to ask another person in China to wire $50k of our money into my account in the U.S. because china won't allow for my wife to send out more then $50k per year.

When he went to the bank they told him that china had placed a flag on my account not allowing anyone from China to transfer any more money to it.

We still have a substantial amount to transfer so we would like to wire it to various relatives of mine who can then transfer it into my personal account. What if any will be problems for them when it comes to tax time?