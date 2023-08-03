My children are fortunate enough to be gifted money each year by their grandparents for their birthdays. The grandparents want the money placed in each child's Coverdell ESA, but they give the money by giving us checks for each child's birthday, all made out to my wife.

We then deposit the checks into our checking account and transfer the same amount from the checking account into each ESA.

Whose income matters in this situation for purposes of the Coverdell ESA income limits? The grandparents', or mine and my wife's?