Year 2012 when me, my brother, my mom and my dad bought $349,000 property with 10% down to it. I got the highest down of $10,000. Our mortgage is around $1600/month and property tax of $2500 yearly. 2015 when I moved out and pay my own rent. So my brother and my parent are the main shoulder to pay the mortgage but my name still in that property. Unfortunately, my dad passed away last 2018 and we decided to talk about our shares. As of now the value of that property is around $750,000 based on the recent property sold in that area. The remaining mortgage balance is about $337,000 when I asked the statement last April 2018. My brother loaned $60,000 so it went up to $400,000 before my dad pass away. This year 2020 probably the remaining mortgage balance is $370,000. So my question is,how much share should I get if we split the share in four including my share to my dad's share? Am I still entitled to have the same percentage as my brother since i have left since 2015(5years no sharing into the mortgage)? Do you calculate the same percentage as the others since in the beginning i have highest amount of down payment? How to calculate the property share in this situation?