This should be an example to future readers on how just having a will and leaving assets which are not easily divided can create issues. No good can come of this type of situation.

As D Stanley commented, the best way to move forward is selling her your half. Timing is everything, and we are at a point of relatively high interest rates, which may make the purchase unaffordable.

As far as 'rent' goes, this may open a can of worms better left alone. If she is 'renting', she'll expect you to start to pay half the taxes, maintenance, etc. This may make your relationship even worse. Even settling for a lower price for your half may be preferable to this.