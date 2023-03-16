My sister has lived in a property that was passed to us both in our parents will. She has never offered to pay any rent in a mortgage free house with her and her 3 children. This has been going on for some years. I originally wanted to rent the property, but due to a failed marriage my sister wasn’t in that position. If my Dad was still with us she would have had to rent, but he passed away the same time, that her marriage collapsed. So my sister lives in a 3 bedroom house all paid for, working, with her divorce money. I want to ask for my 50% of rental income. Can I legally do that.
What about selling her your half of the ownership instead?
1 Answer
This should be an example to future readers on how just having a will and leaving assets which are not easily divided can create issues. No good can come of this type of situation.
As D Stanley commented, the best way to move forward is selling her your half. Timing is everything, and we are at a point of relatively high interest rates, which may make the purchase unaffordable.
As far as 'rent' goes, this may open a can of worms better left alone. If she is 'renting', she'll expect you to start to pay half the taxes, maintenance, etc. This may make your relationship even worse. Even settling for a lower price for your half may be preferable to this.