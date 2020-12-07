I am considering helping out someone I know with living expenses in the UK (so it would be gifting money from Germany to UK). This person is not a part of my family. One thing I have to consider is, "what tax implications would this have".

As far as I gathered in Germany the person who receives the money has to pay the tax. And in the UK the Person that gives the money has to pay the tax(?). So who has to pay the tax? And if it is me how do I pay it?

I am also uncertain about the amount of money, that would be tax free and the tax rates, but that is probably something I can figure out myself.