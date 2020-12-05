Capital gains are taxed at 3 levels in the United States: federal, state and local. (to which one might have to add the Net Investment Income Tax (NIIT) if one's income is higher than some threshold.)

https://smartasset.com/investing/capital-gains-tax-calculator:

I'm curious to see the typical local tax rate on capital gains. Where can I see the local tax rates on capital gains? https://smartasset.com/investing/capital-gains-tax-calculator only allows to enter 1 location at the time, whereas I'd like to see an overview for the entire US (or at least one entire state).

For example, for state rates on capital gains, https://www.fool.com/taxes/2014/10/04/the-states-with-the-highest-capital-gains-tax-rate.aspx (mirror) gives a nice synopsis:

complemented by https://www.cbpp.org/research/state-budget-and-tax/state-taxes-on-capital-gains (mirror):