I was reading through some investment brokerage literature and came across this caption

Long-term capital gains & AMT Realizing a capital gain that's large in comparison to the rest of your income could trigger alternative minimum tax (AMT). If you're planning to sell investments that have large capital gains, talk to a tax advisor about whether it could be a good idea to divide up the sale over 2 calendar years. https://investor.vanguard.com/investing/taxes/realized-capital-gains

Just to be sure is this to say that folks planning on cashing on some long held investments may sell say half of them in late December and the other half early January or something? Is this a typical thing folks do to minimize taxes?