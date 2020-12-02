This question comes after reading a sentence

Wire transfer is the only way I know that is not reversible. Bank transfers are reversible;

From what I know, the two are synonims. It is a transfer you order at your bank using the destination IBAN coordinates. In particular, since I live in EU, there is the SEPA network (Single European Payment Area) that operates transfer.

In the context of SEPA, you can transfer money at ridiculous fees in euros or to any Member State account (e.g. DE to HR ), and I have been transferring money to a number of European international accounts for free in the past.

I know that these transfer are reversible, though the chargeback must be initiated by the sender bank. I mean, if the customer complains the bank has the option of either calling the money back or say "we are sorry, sir, but the transfer is gone", and I witnessed both behaviours in different scam situations.