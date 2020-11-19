UBS publishes an annual Global Real Estate Bubble Index, which categorizes real estate prices in various cities as either “undervalued”, “fair valued”, “overvalued” or “bubble risk”.

I am currently wondering how to read/interpret this index. Obviously, I guess that owning real estate in a city classified as “bubble risk” means that UBS’s analysts believe my property might decline in value in the foreseeable future.

However, I am wondering what factors go into this index: