ETF (exchange traded funds) are an alternative way to access mutual funds. It's still the same kinds of funds behind them; for almost any mutual funds there's a near-equivalent ETF and vice versa. I've never fully understood the advantage of ETFs (if there is one) for folks like myself who invest rather than trade, so I've mostly ignored them, but there doesn't seem to be much if anything actively wrong with them.

REIT is a general class of mutual funds intended to offer returns based on the profitability of the real estate market, often with an emphasis on commercial real estate.

An index funds is designed to roughly track the performance of a defined group of stocks or bonds, usually those in one of the established market are necessary (hence the name) automatically, with minimal human interference. Non-index mutual funds typically charge a much higher fee to manage your money, under the theory that a human can make better investment decisions from moment to moment than just investing in a mix that resembles the index. Which is true, but they usually don't do enough better, and after the fees are figured in you are often better off with the index after all. (Websearch "Buffet bet".)

You can put those together to understand the two alternatives you're asking about, REITs are available in both traditional and ETF forms, and as both managed and index funds, in all the possible combinations. I'd suggest index funds, and I've not used ETFs so I have little opinion about them; hopefully someone else can explain that to both of us.