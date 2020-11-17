Does the Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule apply on all brokers? or some brokers can ignore it
It only applies to US stock brokers. It does not apply to US futures brokers. This is a US rule, so it only applies to the US. – Flux 15 mins ago
So if my broker is located in UK but the broker trading US stocks the PDT can be not apply? – leonidas efrem 7 mins ago
If your stock broker is regulated by FINRA, you will be subject to PDT rules. – Flux 1 min ago