Does the Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule apply on all brokers? or some brokers can ignore it

  • It only applies to US stock brokers. It does not apply to US futures brokers. This is a US rule, so it only applies to the US. – Flux 15 mins ago
  • So if my broker is located in UK but the broker trading US stocks the PDT can be not apply? – leonidas efrem 7 mins ago
  • If your stock broker is regulated by FINRA, you will be subject to PDT rules. – Flux 1 min ago

